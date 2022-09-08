Green-fingered “House of the Dragon” bug will be fixed: HBO

It was a rough start for “House of the Dragon”.

HBO said it will fix the CGI bug Do it in the final cut One of the last episodes of the series.

[Warning: Spoilers below.]

During Episode 3 of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, attentive viewers squeezed King Viserys’ “Lost Fingers” – noting that they were green and obviously had to be removed during the editing process.

Fans quickly took to social media to hail the show for the shoddy special effects.

Twitter user Sarah Capps noticed Paddy Considine – who plays King Viserys in the fantasy drama – wearing a glove with several green fingers, following a story in which he suffers from a mysterious ailment of his bones.

capsules Post a screenshot Of Sunday’s scene, he wrote: “Not the green-screen glove on Viserys’ lost fingers.”

Actor Paddy Considine – who plays King Viserys I Targaryen – still had a green glove on the scene. HBO

In Episode 2, he is told that his fingers must be amputated if the infection spreads.

HBO has since confirmed that the bug will be fixed and the show will be updated on streaming platforms this week, Variety reported on Wednesday.

However, angry fans have noted the show’s lack of attention to detail — recalling similar gaffes its predecessor made on HBO, especially during this time. The controversial last season.

“I can’t believe this show got the go-ahead. I find it hard to believe that any of the people involved in the making of Game of Thrones were involved in writing the lines and setting the script,” said one user.

“Lance seems prone to small mishaps. Think of the infamous coffee cup…” Another thought, comparing the mistake to the infamous cup veil during the 2019 “Game of Thrones” season eight episode. A to-go A cup of coffee was seen by viewers, at a table where Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) was sitting. This was later digital eraser for future broadcasts.