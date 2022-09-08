“Grey’s Anatomy”: Iconic Character Returns in Season 19

“Grey’s Anatomy” continues to reinvent itself years after its debut. This Thursday (8), Variety confirmed the return of Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery in the next episodes of the series. The actress had already made a quick comeback in season 18, being invited to perform a uterine transplant. However, it now looks like Walsh will be a recurring character in the 19th part, which will be released on October 6th.

The American vehicle confirmed the return of Addison, who also participated in the spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Private Practice”. The news comes after it was announced that Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist who plays Meredith Gray, will have her participation reduced in the next season. Check out more details!

Addison Montgomery returns in season 19

With the return of actress Kate Walsh as a recurring character, Variety recalled an interview, made last year, in which she recalled the invitation to return for some episodes of season 18: “I was very happy and satisfied with that. the future holds. Now we have this in mind: Addison will make an appearance and we’ll see what happens,” he said a year ago. And it worked, since she came back with everything.

Variety has gone further and has already said: Addison Montgomery, one of the best gynecologists and obstetricians in the “Grey’s Anatomy” universe, will appear from the 3rd episode of the new season.

“Grey’s Anatomy” shows trailer with newcomers

The new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” isn’t just repeated – and dear – stickers. Season 19 also features a large group of newcomers, including Adelaide Kane, star of “Reign,” and Midori Francis, of Netflix’s “Dash and Lily.” In addition to the double Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho also join the list.

Adelaide shared the 1st teaser with the rookie doctors, with special caption: “New program, new residents, same series you know and love. Meet Jules Millin and the new class when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ comes out.” Check out the video: