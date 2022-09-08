Grey’s Anatomy: Without Meredith, Season 19 has a big comeback

Make way for the new protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy…well, more or less. TVLine confirmed this Wednesday, September 7th, that Kate Walsh – Dr. Addison Montgomery will be back for the 19th season of the medical drama.

Walsh’s return was a way for the producers to try to make up for the absence of actress Ellen Pompeo, who will appear in just eight episodes as Dr. Meredith Grey. According to TVLine, Kate Walsh will not be part of the regular cast, but will be part of the recurring cast, appearing in several episodes of the new season.

The first appearance will take place in the third episode, scheduled to air in October in the United States.

Addison has always had a presence in Grey’s Anatomy

Kate Walsh debuted as Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy in the season 1 finale of the ABC drama, and remained on the show through season 3. At this point, the character managed to head her own spin-off, the late Private Practice, which ran in Los Angeles for six seasons. The series was so successful that at times it reached the audience of Grey’s Anatomy. And its main competitor at the time, ER Medical on NBC.

After guest starring here in a few crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy through season 8, Walsh reprized her role in season 18, for a short arc that allowed Addison to not only perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant, but also make peace with the death of ex-husband Derek Shepherd.

Image: Disclosure.

On the occasion, Addison was able to reconnect with her former Private Practice colleague, Dr. Amelia Shepherd, and still meeting Derek’s children with Meredith, having a great relationship with the protagonist.

Season 19 will be different

In fact, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will mark a new chapter in the history of medical drama. Unless you’ve been living in a place with no internet for the past few weeks, you already know that original cast member Ellen Pompeo (yes, Meredith) will appear next season only in a “limited capacity”.

Meanwhile, Scott Speedman (who plays her boyfriend, Nick) was elevated from series regular to recurring status. And with that, he should only appear in the episodes that Pompeo stars in.

Image: Disclosure.

Continuing as series regulars are originals James Pickens Jr. (Richard) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey), as well as veterans Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy). Plus Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Chris Carmack (Link) and Jake Borelli (Levi).

New to the series as first-year medical residents are Harry Shum Jr. (Glee), Adelaide Kane (Reign), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna), Niko Terho (who starred opposite Borelli in The Thing About Harry) and Midori Francis (Sex Lives of College Girls). So, what did you think of the news?