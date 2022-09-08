‘High School’ Trailer Shows Tegan and Sara’s Teenage







Photo: Publicity / Freevee / Modern Popcorn

The American platform Freevee (ex-IMDb TV), which belongs to Amazon, released the poster and a new trailer for “High School”, a teen series inspired by the memoir by singers Tegan and Sara Quin, of the hits “Nineteen”, ” Back In Your Head” and “Now I’m All Messed Up”.

The preview follows the twins at a new school in suburban Canada, having to deal with pressure, comparisons and competition with each other, until they discover what brings them together: their passion for music and, also, for other girls. It’s worth noting that the video’s soundtrack is a cover of “Today” by the Smashing Pumpkins, which Tegan and Sara recorded especially for the series.

“High School” stars twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who make their screen debuts, as well as Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s agent Maria Hill) and Kyle Bornheimer (“Marriage Story”) as the girls’ parents.

The adaptation was produced by actress Clea DuVall (“Heroes”), who directed a clip of the Canadian artists in 2016 – before becoming the director of “Somebody Warns?” (2020). DuVall also directs six of the eight episodes of Season 1, which will premiere Oct. 14 in the US.

Like other Freevee series, “High School” should arrive in Brazil via Amazon’s Prime Video.