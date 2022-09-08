How Atlético-GO wants to stop São Paulo and go to the South American final

Atlético-GO enters the field with the spot for the final very well underway. Today (8), at 21:30 (Brasília time), they face São Paulo defending the advantage conquered by having won the first leg of the South American semifinal by 3 to 1. In Morumbi, Eduardo Baptista’s team seeks to confirm a spot in the decision as a historical fact and is based on the recent past.

Even though I live the fight against relegation to Serie B — it is in second-to-last in the Brasileirão, with 22 points —, Atlético-GO understands that the moment is positive. The team is, for the first time in its history, close to a continental decision. To do this, it puts its hope in five factors.

Focus on goal

Atlético-GO is fully focused for the game at 21:30 (Brasilia time). Therefore, it vetoed any extra manifestation of its players or coaching staff. Only official words at press conferences are authorized.

On the field, the players are attentive to all the details of São Paulo and aware that attention needs to be redoubled so as not to give the rival an opportunity.

“We know the responsibility, it will be a very complicated game, even more with everything that is at stake. But we have to do what we did at home, take responsibility, we have conditions”, said right-back Dudu.

Brazil Cup Lesson

The Dragon still believes he has learned. Three weeks ago, the team entered the field against Corinthians also defending an advantage. He had won the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil by 2 to 0, but took 4 to 1 in the return duel and ended up being eliminated.

The lessons of the fall for Timão were present in the conversations with the players during the preparation period for the clash with São Paulo.

“We have to do everything differently from what was done against Corinthians, when we gave up playing. It’s a very quality team and having given the ball to the opponent ended up complicating us. We have to score strong, but we also need to play when we have the ball at their feet, as it was in the first game against São Paulo”, added Dudu.

Defend, yes, but also play

In the words of the right-back is the main tactical conduct demanded by Eduardo Baptista: not giving up the game. The Dragon will defend, it has the characteristic of being a team that prefers to play in the back, but will also seek the counterattack in speed when it manages to regain possession.

The plan is to keep São Paulo on alert at all times, exploiting quick exits from the flankers.

Club’s most important week

Internally, the club treated the week with great emphasis. The Goianos’ plan is to “forget” the uncomfortable condition in the Brasileirão and make the environment safe and positive for the continental dispute. The chance to play in a final could save the season, regardless of what happens in the running points championship.

Use pressure against Sao Paulo

Finally, it is also present in the strategy, as verified by the UOL Esporte, use the pressure against São Paulo. It was worked out by the technical commission that, if things don’t happen positively for the home team at the beginning of the game, Morumbi can stop being a rival and become an ally.

The atmosphere of tension in the São Paulo club, which has Rogério Ceni under pressure, can generate demands from the fans and harm the performance of the home team. That’s why it’s necessary to hold the beginning of the duel and, who knows, be able to open the scoring.