How long should a television series last? (Analysis)

Every month, we receive news on the series menu offered by broadcasters and streaming that we have available. Some of these attractions will not be continued, but others – if several factors conspire in their favor – will extend into new seasons over many years.

Admittedly, the main aspect for the confirmation of the series’ sequence is quite obvious: they need to make a profit. If they have a good audience that justifies the investments made by the streamingor else mobilize high advertising contracts, in the case of broadcasters, we will have the chance to follow the next steps of the characters we love.

If this doesn’t happen, your plots will probably be loose and, for us, we will only be left with imagination. The exception occurs when it is already announced that this will be the last season of a serial narrative.

But this also inspires a contrary phenomenon: the case of series that end up extending much longer than necessary, causing a story that, initially, was excellent, to lose its shine and become a kind of Frankenstein full of patches.

The logic of serial narratives

Let’s see: when a series is aired, we have a careful script work that seeks to draw the central story (a plot around a somewhat mediocre office, in the case of The Office; a story in which one seeks to unravel a murder mystery, in How to Get Away with Murder) but also the plots parallels of the characters, who gain small “bibles” created by the screenwriters that explain who they are.

These plots, therefore, are foreseen so that their plots take place in a coherent way, so that the spectator can identify and understand who those characters are. But beyond that, they serve to let the writers know where to take them throughout the episodes. And that’s why, when a series extends far beyond its initial plot (which is almost always the case when the success is huge), it tends to unravel. for a lot of people, The Office should have ended after the departure of star Steve Carell – but it didn’t.

This can become even more serious when the series are adaptations of other stories. See, for example, The Handmaid’s Tale, from Hulu, which is about to premiere its fifth season. The terrifying story around a totalitarian dystopia in which women are subjugated is based on the novel The Handmaid’s Taleby Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, from 1985. If the series reaches its tenth season, which is what is speculated, little will be left of the original plot – possibly escaping the universe initially conceived by Atwood.

Series that went too far

We have many examples of series that got lost along the way because of its length, disappointing fans and leaving a bad memory about the path they took. Almost always, the reason is success, which brings a certain paradox: the more popular the series becomes, the more it tends to go down unwanted paths.

The most remembered example is usually Grey’s Anatomy, the hospital drama written by Shonda Rhimes, which premiered in 2005 on ABC. The central story is based on the character Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo), an insecure young doctor who deals with both her emotional issues and the fact that she feels in her mother’s shadow as a professional.

Currently heading into season 19, little of the original premise remains. Ellen Pompeo herself has already expressed weariness of the character, and the longevity of Grey’s Anatomy has already become a kind of collective meme about the expiration date of television dramas.

But the predecessor of Grey’s Anatomy – the drama series ER, from NBC – may also have gone too far. The story of the doctors and nurses at County General in Chicago is regarded as a great classic of television fiction. Created by Michael Crichton (a doctor turned writer – among his works, for example, is Jurassic Park), ER started in 1994 and lasted until 2009, totaling 15 seasons.

It so happens that anyone who has followed the drama from top to bottom knows that a lot has changed over the years of the series. ER it focused primarily on the issue of urgent care and the conflicts that affected medical professionals when dealing with patients in a public hospital that was always chaotic.

But as the seasons progressed, the personal plots of the doctors and nurses took more space, often focusing on what was once the center of the series. The characters became shallower and the script solutions more artificial. In addition, romances were intensified (which may be a reflection of the debut and success of Grey’s Anatomy, in 2005).

When a series “misses the tram”

Another series well remembered for having been lost over time is dexter, from CBS. The initial story was really original and appealing: it invited us to step inside the mind of a guy who went through a trauma (witnessed his mother’s murder while he was still a baby) and ended up developing an irresistible urge to kill and an inability to express himself. affection for others. To deal with this, his adoptive father decides to train the boy so that he can give vent to this impulse through a code: he can only murder very bad people who have committed crimes.

The premise was great, and Dexter was brilliantly played by actor Michael C. Hall (from Six Feet Under), who managed to build a character whose motto is awareness of his amoral personality. But when it reached the seventh season, little remained of the original idea: Dexter already had many conflicts that made him much more “human”, but far from what was initially offered to fans.

The result was a series finale that, to this day, is regarded as one of the worst screenwriting solutions ever invented. The reputation struck one day by dexter went to earth. Closed in 2013, dexter received a new chance in 2021, with a new series with the air of spin off call Dexter: New Blood, that tries to give a new facet to the serial killer, having to deal with his son’s legacy. But it also wasn’t a huge hit with fans, who felt that the character’s narrative arc had already gone too far.

Perhaps we have more examples of series that exceeded their expiration date than those that ended at the peak, leaving good memories and the feeling of having watched an impeccable product. Just to cite two examples, we can think of the dramas The Sopranos (6 seasons) and breaking bad (5 seasons). Finishing at the top, without a doubt, is not easy – and it certainly involves giving up (even more) filling the pockets of producers and broadcasters.