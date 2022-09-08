How resistant is the iPhone to waste like water and sand?

Starting from the iPhone 7/7 and Apple Watch Series 2 line, all cellphone and smart watch models have been manufactured with water resistance in mind. Therefore, users are able to use their smartphone under a few drops of rain and go to the beach without fear. However, the structure only minimizes the risk of seepage, but requires care.

Find out about cell phone resistance

Apple devices that carry the seal of resistance to liquids usually specify these limits. For example, no product should be submerged in water for 30 minutes, do not exceed this range. The indication is visible along with the instructions, but if you have any doubts, you can access the store’s website and consult other technical information.

Waterproof to what extent?

There are many electronics available on the market claiming to be weather resistant. However, as mentioned above, it is essential to pay attention to details, because there are cameras designed for diving, while others are manufactured to avoid accidental damage. in the case of appleit is recommended not to do activities that prolong exposure to substances.

Apple device care