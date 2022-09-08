If you have more than one email account, you can access them by learning how to set up email on iPhone and iPad. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to send and receive emails on mobile devices via the Mail app — just like on a computer.

The process is quite simple and only requires a few steps to set up an email account on your Apple phone or tablet. In addition to organizing your inbox in the Mail app, the operating system can also mirror your account’s calendar and notes data to the native iOS and iPadOS apps. See how to proceed.

Open the Settings app; Tap “Mail”; Select “Accounts”; Tap “Add Account”; Choose the provider corresponding to your email account (iCloud, Microsoft Exchange, Google, among others); Follow the onscreen instructions to add an email account.

Set up an email account on iPhone and iPad and share data with the device (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

After adding your account, you can choose whether to share other account data on your device. Remember that this is how Google users can transfer contacts from Android to iPhone.