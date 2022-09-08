Huawei announces MatePad Pro 12.6 and MateBook E Go with 120 Hz displays and focus on high performance

Huawei took the spotlight from the announcement of its new top-of-the-line phone to introduce a convertible tablet and notebook with a focus on high performance and mobility. This Tuesday (06), we met the new generation of MatePad Pro 12.6 and MateBook E Go, such that expand its portfolio of portable computing in China.

MatePad Pro 12.6





Successor to the model announced in 2021, the new version of the MatePad Pro 12.6 is equipped with a 12.6-inch OLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), and now, with 120Hz refresh rate. The display becomes ideal for watching content with high fluidity and support for wide dynamic range (HDR). At the rear, there is a triple camera scheme represented by the 13 MP main sensor with f/1.8 lens aperture and autofocus support, an ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor and f/2.4 aperture and a depth sensor. . There is also a front camera with 8 MP resolution and f/2.0 aperture.





Performance is up to the HiSilicon Kirin 9000E, a “skinned” version of the Kirin 9000. We’re talking about eight outdated ARM architecture cores — Cortex-A77 up to 3.13 GHz and Cortex-A55 up to 2.05 GHz — and 22-core Mali-G78 GPU. The 5 nanometer lithography contributes to its good energy efficiency. The platform works with options of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM combined with internal storage of up to 512 GB. The hardware is powered by a 10,050mAh battery with support for 40-watt fast charging via USB-C or 27-watt wireless.

















economy and market

06 Sep

















economy and market

06 Sep



Other specs include support for M-Pencil, the brand’s stylus pen; Dual Band WiFi; Bluetooth 5.2; and the Huawei Sound audio system that uses the tablet’s 8 speakers for immersive audio playback. The MatePad Pro 12.6 will leave the factory running HarmonyOS 3, the new version of Huawei’s proprietary operating system. Technical specifications 12.6-inch OLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution

Display with 600 nits brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate

HiSilicon Kirin 9000E Platform

ARM Mali-G78 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera (f/2.0)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor depth sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and Huawei Sound

10,050 mAh battery with 40W (wired) or 27W (wireless) charging

HarmonyOS 3

Dimensions: 286.5 x 184.7 x 6.5 mm

Weight: 609 grams

MateBook E Go





The new convertible from the Chinese manufacturer is equipped with a 12.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Quad HD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Peak brightness is 400 nits with a contrast ratio of 1500:1. For virtual meetings, there is an 8 MP front camera arranged around the edges of the display, in addition to the 13 MP rear camera. MateBook E Go can be purchasedirido with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 or with Intel processors. Its “Performance Edition” version is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. The model will leave the factory with versions of 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of SSD storage. Its battery guarantees up to 14 hours of autonomy.

Tablet will hit the market with Windows 11 (Image: Huawei)

With functions that expand its ability to use in different environments, MateBook E Go has a back support and can be paired with Huawei’s keyboard, so that it works like a notebook. Furthermore, with its touch-sensitive screen and supporting M-Pencil, the device can be used easily while the user is on the move.

price and availability

MatePad Pro 12.6 and MateBook E Go are now available for pre-order on Huawei’s official website. The tablet can be purchased in black, white or blue. The 2 in 1 model can be purchased in black or white with accessories of the same color, in addition to special editions in blue or pink. Official sales will start on September 21. Check prices: MatePad Pro 12.6

8GB + 128GB: ¥4,699 (about R$3,510) 8GB + 256GB: ¥5,199 (about R$3,883) 12GB + 512GB: ¥7,499 (about R$5,600)

MateBook E Go 8GB + 256GB: ¥4,199 (about R$3,139) 16GB + 512GB: ¥4,999 16GB + 512GB (Performance Edition): ¥5,499

What do you think of Huawei’s new laptops? Are they worth the price? Comment!

See more!