Huawei Mate 50 arrives with force: Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 and camera with variable aperture

That’s right, after many years with Kirin SoCs the line Huawei Mate 50 is coming with all the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+.

The announcement was made by Huawei on Tuesday (06), where it released some specifications and design of the models Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro it’s the RS Porsche Designno.

The three announced models will have in their composition the powerful SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the specifications of each one of them you can check below:

Huawei Mate 50

6.7 90Hz OLED screen and 10-bit color depth;

50MP OIS main camera with six-blade variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0 and 5x telephoto camera with 12MP sensor and f/2.4 lens;

4,460mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging;

The identical color choices are blue, orange, silver, black and purple, with the latter two available in leather and glass variants.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

6.74-inch LED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth with 1212 x 2616px resolution;

Storage options up to 512GB and the option to use an NM memory card up to 256GB;

50MP OIS main camera with six-blade variable aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The ultra wide-angle camera has a 13MP sensor and f/2.2 lens, while the 3.5x telephoto camera specs read 64MP f/3.5 and OIS (with RYYB sensor);

The camera system is aided by a 10-channel multispectral sensor and laser autofocus – also available in the other version.

The front cameras are: 13MP ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 3D ToF sensor also used for advanced face unlock.

4,700mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. An advanced emergency battery saver mode will allow you to keep your phone on standby for three hours even if there is only 1% left in the tank – also available in the other version.

The color options are the same as in the other version.

Satellite connection based on the so-called Beidou Satellite Message 3 protocol, which allows the user to send message and location even without cell coverage.

The RS Porsche Design version differs from the others by having only Blue and Purple color options with ceramic back and 48MP periscope telephoto camera with macro capabilities.

All devices bring the new operating system HarmonyOS 3.0. The dollar values ​​of the devices are: Huawei Mate 50 for $720 for the 128GB option; Mate 50 Pro $980 for the 256GB option; Kill RS Porsche for $1,870. There is still no information about its arrival in the Brazilian market or approximate values.

It is worth noting that Huawei is still prohibited from using some software, such as Google itself, so smartphones come with a system developed by Huawei. Despite the great specifications and the already established quality of the company’s devices, they do not support the account system necessary to install the Google Play Store, compromising the installation of many applications and the usability of the device itself outside the Chinese market.

Via: GS Marena

