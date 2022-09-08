Huawei starts the HarmonyOS 3 beta and releases list of eligible phones

Huawei started today, September 6, the public beta for the latest version of its operating system, HarmonyOS 3. Users of eligible devices can enroll in the manufacturer’s trial program to try out the system before its final release.

To participate it is important to pay attention, first of all, if your device is among the acceptable ones for the beta. The manufacturer has started distributing HarmonyOS 3 to test program participants who have a Huawei P50 series, Mate 40 series or one of the Huawei Mate X2 series.

List of devices eligible for the HarmonyOS 3 beta.Source: GizChina

Counting all devices in each “family” and its variants, there are 31 devices eligible for the first phase of the HarmonyOS 3 beta.

At the end of the year, fourth quarter of 2022, the testing phase will encompass two more series of devices – Huawei P40 and Mate 30. In 2023, the beta of the system will reach the Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 20.

To try to participate in the beta, on one of the eligible phones, access the My Huawei or Member Center app and choose the “upgrade early adopters” option. From there, just follow the on-screen instructions to accept the terms and apply to test HarmonyOS 3.