IATA director comments on Israel’s decision to ban 4-engine planes: “I don’t understand the logic”





Last week, the aviation industry was surprised to learn that, as of March 1, 2023, the Israeli government will ban the operation of four-engine aircraft at Tel Aviv airport, on the grounds of mitigating noise pollution.

This would put an end to the future presence of iconic aircraft such as the 747, A380 or A340, although they currently do not carry scheduled passenger flights to Israel.

Consulted by the media on the matter in the context of a conference call held this morning in which the Argentine website Aviacionline participated, Willie Walsh, director general of IATA, said he was very surprised by the measure, which will be very disruptive, especially for the sector. of air cargo. “There are many 747 freighters on the market, and many of them serve Israel.”





Anyway, the executive was calm and said: “I don’t think this will be replicated by other countries, which will do a more detailed analysis of the possible disruptions that their markets would suffer.

“I don’t fully understand the logic used to introduce this ban and I think it will result in some disruption to cargo supply in Israel, particularly in a context where cargo demand remains strong and supply in general continues to be affected. for the impact on the passenger segment”continued Walsh.

But, in any case, he concluded by insisting that he does not believe that this will produce a contagion effect and be replicated in other markets.



