iOS 16 will be released on Monday (12); see compatible iPhones

During the new iPhone 14 announcement event, Apple confirmed that iOS 16 will be available to everyone starting next Monday (12). On the date, the new version of the mobile operating system can be downloaded by all users with compatible models.

iOS 16 brings a renewed face to iPhones. From the locked screen, which now has more customization options, to new security options, Apple promises an even more interactive and intelligent system.

iOS 16 lock screen allows the user to make more customizations.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 16?

The following iPhone models are compatible with the iOS 16 update:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

With this, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s models, for example, will not receive the update. The same goes for the first iPhone SE, released in 2016.

What’s New in iOS 16?

Notifications on iOS 16’s lock screen are more sober, and now start from the bottom area. It’s a nice look and it even better separates notifications depending on the Focus mode. This is another great new feature of the system, which can now create different “workspaces” for each type of occasion – whether one for work, another for studies, a way to relax and get away from notifications.

Still on the lock screen, which is one of the great highlights, Apple now allows the user to add widgets with practical shortcuts. The look is even quite inspired by the Apple Watch. With this, the user can also change the time font, use emojis and include photos with a depth effect.

iOS 16 lets you include widgets on the lock screen.

Another cool feature of iOS 16 is that the user can configure different lock screens. This customization also extends to Focus mode, that is, when the user switches from Do Not Disturb to “Personal” mode, for example, it is automatically changed.

iOS 16 even brings two new folders (“Hidden Items” and “Deleted”) that are password protected. It is also possible, with the update, to read text in videos using the Text Live tool.

How to update iPhone to iOS 16?

Once available for download, the iOS 16 update can be downloaded and installed as follows:

1. Open the iPhone “Settings” app

2. Select the “General” option

3. Tap on “Software Update” and wait for the system to search for the update

4. On that same screen, tap “Install Now” and wait for the process to finish