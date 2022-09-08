iPhone 13 price drops after Apple launches new generation of device

The iPhone 13 had a drop in its value sold by Apple’s official website. The action is nothing new, as the brand always reduces the price of the previous generation when it launches a new one. This time, the product was 14.48% cheaper due to the arrival of the new iPhone 14, in the most basic variant, with 128GB of storage. Apple today held the launch event for its new smartphones and updated its portfolio. Thus, the previous generation, which was costing R$7,599, now costs R$6,499. However, it was not only this model that suffered a reduction in the price charged by the company.

The iPhone 13 Mini, for example, cost R$6,599 and now its value is R$5,699. The iPhone 12 mini, however, did not undergo a price change because it was discontinued by the company. Likewise, the iPhone 11 is also no longer sold in the store on its official website. With this, the most affordable variant of the line becomes the iPhone 12, whose price has dropped by around 12%. It was sold for R$6,499 and is now available for R$5,699. It is worth remembering that, unlike the models mentioned above, the most basic version has only 64GB of storage. The iPhone SE has not changed in price and continues to cost from R$ 4,299.

The new iPhones have barely been released and they already have accessories released by Gocase. Now, as for the price, those who want to buy any of the new variants will have to pay between R$7,599 and R$15,499, depending on the type of iPhone chosen and for those who like the Mini versions, this time none of them arrived on the market.

(updated on September 08, 2022 at 06:28)

Source link