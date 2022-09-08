iPhone 13 reaches lowest price in Brazil with offer on Apple event day – Tecnoblog

If you were waiting for an Apple release to buy an iPhone, here’s your chance to get a more affordable model: the 128 GB iPhone 13 is coming out for R$ 4,556.07 in cash on sale with cashback. Launched in 2021, the device remains updated and features the same processor as the new iPhones 14.

iPhone 13 (Image: Handout/Apple)

To get this price, you need to make the purchase through the Fast Shop virtual store, which sells the model for R$ 4,899 in cash on Pix. And also use Zoom cashback, which today returns 7% of the amount spent.

If you need more storage space, you can also buy the 256 GB version of the iPhone 13 at Fast Shop for R$ 5,499 in cash on Pix or BRL 5,114.07 with the Zoom cashback discount already applied.

RUN! These Fast Shop late-night deals have limited stock and last until 6am on 08/09.

💰 How to enable Zoom cashback?

In addition to being the largest product price comparison platform on the internet today, Zoom also offers a cashback program for its users. To receive part of the money back of your purchases, simply log into your Zoom account before accessing the websites of the stores.

In approximately 30 days after delivery of the product, the amounts are available for you to withdraw from your bank account and use as you wish. If you have any questions, it’s worth accessing our guide on how Zoom cashback works before making your next online purchase.

🛍 Where do you have more offers like this one?

Through TB findings We are always posting the hottest offers on the internet, and you can receive them first hand through our Telegram and WhatsApp channels.

There, throughout the day, the best promotions with real discounts are published so that you can always make the purchase at the best price available.

As a fully independent media outlet, we don’t have a tail with anyone, so all of our nominations are handpicked, even when we don’t get paid for it!

Is iPhone 13 still a good choice?

iPhone 13 (Image: Playback / Apple)

The arrival of the iPhone 14 on the market should not be a reason to ignore the last generation model anytime soon, as both share key features with each other.

On the outside, the design remains unchanged, with a 6.1-inch screen with notch, aluminum body and 2 cameras at the rear. Inside we find the same A15 Bionic processor.

This means that the iPhone 13 remains very current in terms of design and performance, but with the great difference of being cheaper than its recently launched successor.

So it’s worth taking advantage of promotions like these today at Fast Shop. the version of 128 GB costs BRL 4,556.07 in cash with cashback applied. Those who need more space can guarantee for BRL 5,114.07 for the 256 GB model.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.