“It’s very easy to deceive people”, says influencer who raised BRL 565,000 in Bitcoin

FatMan became famous this year after revealing confidential information about Earth (LUNA). In his most recent appearance, the influencer claims to have received 5.45 BTC (R$ 565,000) from several investors in a “fake scam” related to a Bitcoin mining farm.

According to FatMan, such an experiment was an awareness campaign to let people know that 99% of cryptocurrency projects are scams. Finally, he says he returned the money to everyone involved.

Despite their goodwill, this is an exception in the industry. After all, naive investors like the ones above are likely to lose all their savings by trusting an anonymous person on the internet.

The FatMan experiment that pocketed 5.45 BTC

According to FatMan himself, the influencer received 3.45 from Twitter users and another 2 BTC from Discord users, promising earnings from a Bitcoini mining farm. In total, the combined value exceeds 565 thousand reais.

He then explains that he used “a lot of buzzwords” to sell his idea. However, he points out that he didn’t reveal great details regarding where people were putting their savings.

“No one knew where the income came from. But people still invested.”

He then took the opportunity to point the finger at Do Kwon, founder of Terra (LUNA), noting that 99% of cryptocurrency projects are scams whose sole purpose is to enrich their founders. BitBoy and Ran Neuner, two youtubers, were also targets of their criticism. After all, these types of influencers get paid millions for promoting dubious cryptocurrencies.

In conclusion about his experiment, where all money was returned to the near-victims, FatMan notes how easy it is to deceive people.

“It is very easy to cheat people on cryptocurrencies. And that needs to change. If you don’t understand where income comes from, you are income. Listen carefully to critics of any project or investment before getting involved. Listen carefully.”

Unicamp professor criticized the fake FatMan project

The day before revealing that this was an experiment, FatMan promoted his fake “Bitcoin mining farm” to his followers. The most skeptical doubted the generous offer. One of them was Jorge Stolfi, a Unicamp professor who hates Bitcoin.

“How generous you are. Promoting a ponzi to people who were dumb enough to fall in love with another ponzi. In case they haven’t learned their lesson and need a tutoring session?”

Despite having quickly returned all the money deposited in his wallet, this time window was enough for FatMan to receive several criticisms on his social networks.

As a highlight, one of his followers asked if the influencer has any evidence that this was an awareness campaign, before he was demoralized by much of the community.