Japanese is paid for not having to do (almost) anything

Are you tired of working with what you don’t like? What if we told you that a Japanese is getting rich without having to do almost anything?

This is the story of Shoji Morimoto, a resident of Tokyo, Japan, who at age 38 got his dream job. He charges 10,000 yen per booking to accompany customers and simply “exist” as an escort.

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonJapanese man got his dream job: he is very well paid for doing almost nothing

“Basically, I rent myself. My job is to be where my clients want me to be and not do anything in particular,” Morimoto said in an interview with Reuters. He claims to have done about 4,000 such works in the last four years, which would have earned him around 1.4 million reais.

Morimoto now has nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his customers. Roughly a quarter of them are recurring — including one who has hired him 270 times.

His work once took him to a park with a person who wanted to play seesaw. On another occasion, the Japanese man smiled and waved through the train window to a complete stranger who wanted a farewell.

But doing nothing doesn’t mean Morimoto will do anything. He declined offers to move a refrigerator to Cambodia, and does not accept any requests of a sexual nature.

Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing house and was often reprimanded for “doing nothing”. “I started to wonder what would happen if I provided my ‘do nothing’ ability as a service to customers,” he said.

The information is from Reuters.