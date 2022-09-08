Jennifer Lawrence reveals she had two miscarriages before her first child: ‘I was alone’

Jennifer Lawrence tried to maintain privacy during the pregnancy of her first child, Cy, the result of her relationship with Cooke Maroney. However, the actress kept the fact that she went through two abortions before the birth of the first child in February 2022.

In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer revealed that she became pregnant for the first time at age 20 and, at the time, was determined to have an abortion. However, this occurred spontaneously, before she underwent the procedure. “I was alone in Montreal,” she recalled.

The second time, the desire was to keep the pregnancy, but again Jennifer suffered a miscarriage. At the time, she was recording Don’t Look Upin 2020, for Netflix, and had to have surgery on her uterus.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with Cy during the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’, in December 2021 Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The last experience was remarkable for the artist. “I remembered this a million times while I was pregnant [de Cy]. I kept thinking about the things that were happening to my body. I had a great pregnancy. I had a very happy pregnancy. But every second of my life was different,” she exposed.

The actress also stated that she was upset with the decision of the United States Supreme Courtwhich revoked the law that gave the right to legal abortion across the North American country. According to her, the decision mainly affects poor women.