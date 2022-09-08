Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she distanced herself from her family because of political arguments – Monet

+



Jennifer Lawrence with her parents and siblings at an Oscars 2013 after-party (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she has distanced herself from her family because of political issues. The 32-year-old celebrity lamented her parents’ sympathy for Donald Trump and other reactionary politicians in an international press interview that reverberated in outlets such as the British newspaper The Daily Mail.

Winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013 for her performance in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012), Lawrence said she has tried to reveal her family’s political views, but failed.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’ve worked hard for the past five years to forgive my father and family and try to understand them: ‘It’s different. They have access to different information. Their lives are different.’ I tried to let go and the truth is I can’t. I can not”.

Lawrence also said that he cannot not take a stand politically and criticized those who do not take a stand or try to remain neutral on political issues.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from Don’t Look Up (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

“I can’t deal with people who don’t take a stand anymore,” said the actress. “You live in the United States. You need to be political. It’s all too terrible. Policies are killing people.”

In a more humorous part of the interview, Lawrence also said that he has nightmares about conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, an employee of the Fox News TV channel. He has publicly criticized her for her views on climate issues.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) (Photo: Playback)

Elsewhere, Lawrence pointed to Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election, over Hillary Clinton, as a watershed: “I am heartbroken that the United States had the option to choose between a woman and a very dangerous one.” mayonnaise jar. And then they said, ‘well, it can’t be a woman, let’s go with the mayonnaise jar’”.

Lawrence has been married since October 2019 to art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The couple’s first child, named Cy, was born last February.