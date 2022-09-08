Kate Walsh returns to the main cast of Grey’s Anatomy

Actress Kate Walsh will return to incarnate the character Addison Montgomery in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Kate Walsh appeared in two episodes of Season 18 to continue her character’s narrative arc: when Addison returned to Gray Sloan Memorial to perform a uterus transplant on a patient, who later had a miscarriage; and when she mourns her ex-husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey), along with her sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

The actress has been one of the central characters since the beginning of the first season, in 2005. Also in Private Practicethe first spin off in Grey’s Anatomywhich ran from 2007 to 2013, Walsh was the lead, playing the same character.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the story of a group of surgeons, residents, and interns who face the difficulties inherent in their chosen competitive career. All the action takes place in the surgical wing of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, and the story begins by focusing on Meredith Gray (Pompeo), daughter of a prestigious surgeon, showing her journey from boarding school to the top of her career, as head of the general surgery service.

While you wait for the new season to premiere, you can follow the 17 seasons of the series available on the streaming Disney+.