Kate Walsh will be in the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Actress Kate Walsh has been confirmed for the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery, who she first played in 2005.

For those who don’t remember, Addison Montgomery is the ex-wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and has a complicated history with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). The character was introduced at the end of Season 1, in one of the show’s most famous jaw-dropping scenes. Initially set to be recurring, the role eventually expanded and became fixed until Season 3, when producer Shonda Rhimes created an Addison-centric spin-off, “Private Practice”. This series saw the character relocate to Los Angeles to start a new story – which spanned six seasons.

But even while in “Private Practice”, Walsh still appeared in the main series in crossovers and as a guest star. Following the spin-off’s cancellation, she simply disappeared and until last year’s rescue hadn’t been seen since Season 8.

Walsh returned to “Grey’s Anatomay” last season in a multi-episode arc in which she resonated with the death of her ex-husband Derek along with her ex-sister-in-law Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith, trimming past differences.

In an interview at the time, Walsh revealed that he loved playing Addison again after the end of “Private Practice”. “I was very pleased and delighted,” she said, leaving the door open for further participation. “No one knows what the future holds,” she pointed out.

She will have an even bigger role in Season 19, starting with the third episode.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” will be a kind of reboot, with the introduction of several new members to the cast, in the form of new residents in the hospital of the plot. This will happen to compensate for the reduced participation of Ellen Pompeo, who agreed to appear in only eight episodes this season in order to star in a miniseries (still untitled) on the Hulu platform.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on October 6 on the American channel ABC. In Brazil, the series is shown on the Sony channel. Previous seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” can also be seen on Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+ streaming services.