Love and Thunder now in HD! Watch the new Marvel movie

One of the most watershed films in the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some love it, some hate it: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Maybe you heard the negative reviews of the movie and didn’t even feel like going to the theaters to watch it, maybe you hated it, but you still want to watch it again to see if you hate it less.

Anyway, no matter what your case, the movie is now available to watch at no additional cost on Disney Plus. And there’s more: the new Thor movie also arrives with its IMAX version on streaming.

After a long wait, you can now give the movie a second chance or see if you still like it. Anyway, now we can miss the most scandalous goats in the world.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!