Luís Castro criticizes the press for creating ‘artificial crises’ and seeks to ‘harmonize expectations’ in Botafogo

In reflection at an event organized by the CBF, last Monday, Luís Castro talked about the pressure there is on coaches in Brazil. the technician of Botafogo criticized the press for the way it analyzes contexts.

– Do many of those who write go out into the street because they write three bad chronicles? Will they go to the street because in four games they don’t get anything they say right? Only the coach is to blame for everything in Brazilian football. I am guilty of what I am really guilty of. We are an openly candidate team to stay in Serie A this year, they decided to say that we were in crisis. Botafogo was in crisis, according to the press, but a team that wants to stay in Serie A in the last seven games loses two, draws three and wins two and is in crisis? They are artificial crises, coaches often fall for these artificial crises – argued Luís Castro, in an excerpt reproduced by Rádio Globo.

At “Brasil Futebol Expo 2022”, the Portuguese coach also commented on controlling expectations at the club.

– Expectations are directly linked to frustrations. The higher the expectations, if we don’t meet them, the more frustrated, sad and disillusioned we become. The best thing is to harmonize expectations, to be realistic in terms of what exists. This is often interpreted as an excuse, it’s not an excuse at all, I’m just going through what’s going on at the club. Our fans must understand exactly what is happening at the club – explained Castro, who cited the case of Jeffinho.

– There was no tip, I had to look for it, they said “Mister, we have one, if you want to see him, he came from Resende, he is in the B team”. I said “OK, bring the winger over there”. He came, started training with us, I said “team B? I should have come a long time ago.” It was Jeffinho. After he got into the starting eleven, he didn’t come out anymore – he completed.