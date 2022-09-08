Maracanã echoes ‘Rodinei is selection’ in Fla x Vélez in Libertadores

Rodinei heard Maracanã asking for his call-up to the Brazilian team. This night (7), during Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield, for the return of the Libertadores semifinal, the red-black side had his name echoed by the fans present at the stadium.

Near the 20th minute of the second half, when the match was still tied by 1 to 1, Rodinei made a beautiful individual move and was fouled. After the bid, flamenguists began to shout: ‘Oh, oh, oh, Rodinei is a team”.

The fans’ request comes days before coach Tite announces the next squad. The commander of the Brazilian team will announce, on Friday (9), the players selected for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in the final stretch of Brazil’s preparation before the World Cup in Qatar, which will be played between November and December.

Given the situation of the other Brazilian players in the position and also for his recent performances, Rodinei has been desired by fans in the canarian team. Even Galvão Bueno surrendered to the 34-year-old Flamengo athlete, who he called “the best right-back in Brazil”.

In addition to Rodinei, another player from Rubro-Negro has been standing out for a spot in the selection. This is Pedro, who scored Fla’s first goal against Vélez and has the public admiration of Brazil’s commander. Tite’s assistant, César Sampaio, was present in the semifinal return match.

With the victory over Vélez, the carioca club stamped its spot in the Libertadores decision. Fla will face Athletico-PR, at Monumental de Guayaquil, on October 29, a Saturday.