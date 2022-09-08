Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are featured in the first photos

The magazine vanity fair revealed the first photos of the director’s new film Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Babylon. The images give a preview of the grandeur of the film’s setting, set in 1920s Los Angeles, and the look of the characters from Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire; Look:

Babylon: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire are featured in photos 1 out of 10

The film is a star-studded homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood, depicting the film industry’s transition between silent films and talkies.

Babylon debuts in December in the United States. In Brazil, the film should hit theaters on January 19.

