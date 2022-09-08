Meredith’s Ending Will Be Tragic » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Grey’s Anatomy may be heading towards a tragic end for Meredith Gray who ties into her family history, according to one theory. Medical drama is one of the most popular genres on TV, and one of the most successful shows in this field is Grey’s Anatomy. Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005 and started as a mid-season replacement, but was so well received that it lived on for over 18 seasons, all filled with drama, heartbreak, and sometimes disappointment. but will Grey’s go all the way? Meredith Gray dies, or could her ultimate fate be even more disturbing?

Grey’s Anatomy follows the basic premise of medical dramas and focuses on the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they balance their professional and personal lives, which most often overlap. The series is led by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who viewers have seen go from intern to chief of general surgery and now director of the residency program at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Over the course of 18 seasons, audiences have followed Meredith through some truly tragic moments in her personal life, and the show may continue along those lines when it’s time to wrap up its arc.

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to the question, “Does Meredith Gray die?” Speculation has been rife for years about how Grey’s Anatomy will end, with many theorizing that Meredith will die – but another theory suggests a different tragic ending that ties directly into her family history. Meredith is the daughter of Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), a world-famous surgeon with whom she had a rocky relationship. Ellis suffered from Alzheimer’s and died as a result, and in Grey’s Anatomy Season 9, Meredith has tested positive for several genetic markers for Alzheimer’s disease – and as this disease develops slowly and early in life, by the time it’s diagnosed, it’s too late to treat it, one theory (via EW) suggests Grey’s Anatomy will end with the revelation that Meredith is living with Alzheimer’s.

Meredith May Not Escape Her Family Medical History

Alzheimer’s is present in Grey’s Anatomy since the pilot episode, where it was revealed that Meredith’s narration was her talking to Ellis at the assisted-living institution she lived in, and Ellis wasn’t the only character who suffered from the disease, as Richard’s wife Adele also went through with it. . this. The theory suggests Alzheimer’s disease as the end of Meredith’s arc and the show in general as a way the writers could explain why the hospital and the people who work in it seem to be very unlucky, with most of them being composite events. by The Mind of Meredith or being a combination of fiction and reality. Since the theory was published, Meredith has been through a lot more, like being close to dying (again) after contracting COVID, and having the series end with her dealing with Alzheimer’s would be incredibly painful, but also very on-brand with the type of drama in the series. But does Meredith die in the theorized ending? Maybe not, but showing the Alzheimer’s diagnosis would make a trademark Grey’s punch to the stomach regardless.

The Alzheimer’s theory would bring Meredith’s tragic arc to a moving (albeit depressing) end, with her narrations revealed as she told her children about her life in the hospital or them reading her diaries. On the other hand, Meredith has been through a lot in over 15 seasons — shootings, plane crashes, drownings, heartbreaking losses, and more — so it wouldn’t be fair for her arc to end on a tragic note, especially since Meredith doesn’t seem to fear her. death as she has Alzheimer’s disease. Despite feeling like the Grey’s mainstay deserves a happy ending, many fans won’t leave the team behind Grey’s Anatomy forget about these genetic markers and other tips. Shonda Rhimes and Grey’s Anatomy I love hitting audiences with tragedy, and while Meredith being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s would be fitting in terms of the tone of the show and the clues it planted years ago, it would also be emotionally arrogant, even when it comes to Meredith’s arc.

Meredith survived outrageous situations, making this ending even more tragic.

Meredith Gray survived over Grey’s Anatomy, though it seems like the showrunners are trying to kill her at every turn. Her last brush with death came when she was battling COVID-19, and the show has followed her various hallucinations throughout the season. She was in a plane crash, helped with her own surgery, and nearly drowned. Her death-defying moments began in season two when she placed her hand on a live bomb that was situated in a patient’s body. Gray was again held at gunpoint in Grey’s Anatomy season 6 and even told the attacker to shoot her.

She’s been able to overcome all of her near-death experiences so far, but it would serve as a real blow in any final chapter for Meredith to have her family’s medical history — one of the few threats that pierce her fearlessness — be what hits her. Audiences have seen her survive extreme situations numerous times over the course of the series and she’s rooting for Meredith wholesale, but it wouldn’t be against type for the Grey’s Anatomy team to play with spectator emotions, especially when it comes to a fan favorite.