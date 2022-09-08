Millionaire value! Find out how much Flamengo has already secured in prizes at Libertadores 2022

O Flamengo beat Vélez by 2 to 1 and confirmed the classification for the big decision of the Liberators. In addition to the football factor, Rubro-Negro also guaranteed at least R$ 81 million in prize money in this edition of the continental tournament.

From the group stage to the semifinals, Mais Querido secured US$7.55 million, around R$39.5 million at the current price. With the spot in the final, the value increased by six million dollars, which is the prize given to the second place in the tournament.

If champion, the value is US$ 16 million. Thus, if they win the Libertadores title for the third time, Flamengo will pocket US$23.55 million, around R$123 million at the current price. And the expressive brands of Rubro-Negro do not stop there.

SEE AWARDS BY PHASE

Group stage: US$ 3 million;

Round of 16: U$$ 1.05 million;

Quarterfinals: U$$1.5 million;

Semifinal: US$ 2 million;

Runner-up: US$ 6 million;

Champion: $16 million.

In the very final, Rubro-Negro will be entitled to 25% of the box office income. Based on the values ​​of the last decision, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, Clube da Gávea should pocket around R$ 8 million. The final will take place on October 29 in Guayaquil.