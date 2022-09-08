Mortal hadn’t been canceled » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

George Miller almost directed a Justice League movie, and the history of DC movies would have been very different if Justice League: Mortal occurred. More than 60 years after its comic book debut, Justice League has only had one live-action movie in theaters – that of 2017. Justice League. by Zack Snyder Justice League was released in 2021, but as an HBO Max exclusive and with no current plans for a Justice League sequel, it’s clear that hitting DC’s most famous superhero team isn’t an easy task – which begs the question of just how good George Miller is. Justice League: Mortal It could have been.

While the X-Men and Fantastic Four had already received live-action movies in the early 2000s, the idea of ​​superheroes who could take their own movies together in a team-up movie was still very ambitious during the first decade of the 2000s. 21st century. century. It wasn’t until 2012 that Marvel The Avengers happened, a movie that felt much bigger than anything Fox had done with the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. Still, movie production technologies aren’t the only reason that prevented a Justice League movie from happening sooner, as Justice League: Mortal got very close to being done.

O Justice League: Mortal project dates back to 2007, when writers Kieran and Michele Mulroney were chosen to write a Justice League film for Warner Bros. George Miller would join the project later that year, and it wasn’t long before pre-production began. When the 2007-08 Writers Guild strike began, Justice League: Mortal already had cast and costumes, and was close to start filming. However, the studio was reportedly not happy with the script, but any major rewrites were made impossible due to the writers’ strike. Filming planned for George Miller Justice League film was then moved to April 2008, but after months of rumors and lack of official information, Justice League: Mortal ended up being cancelled. Justice League: Mortal became one of the biggest what-could-have-been sets in superhero film history, especially after the script appeared online in 2013. Justice League: Mortal happened, DC would have two versions of Batman on the big screen at the same time long before what is currently happening with the DCEU multiverse, Green Lantern and Steel man would never have happened, and the DCEU, as the public knows, would never have started.

What was George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal about?

Passing Justice League: Mortal‘s revealed, George Miller’s Justice League movie would have been heavily inspired by DC comic book arcs Justice League: Babel tower and Superman: SacrificeThe first one ended up being adapted into a DC animated film. Justice League: Mortal it wouldn’t have been an origin story, and it would have started with the Justice League having been around for years. by George Miller Justice League would have no ties to any previous or current DC movies, meaning there’s no Brandon Routh’s Superman or Christian Bale’s Batman. George Miller wanted Justice League: Mortal to be the start of a story, a very different strategy than what the MCU and even the DCEU would do years later. Justice League: MortalThe list’s list would have featured Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash (Barry Allen), Green Lantern (John Stewart), Aquaman and Martian Manhunter. Talia Al Ghul and Maxwell Lord would have been the villains, and the film would have ended with the death of Barry Allen.

Justice League: Mortal would have competed with Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy

Justice League: Mortal began development in 2007, two years after Christopher Nolan’s project Batman starts debuted. So when George Miller came into the movie, Christopher Nolan The dark Knight had already wrapped. As such, she had Justice League: Mortal was not cancelled, the George Miller Justice League film would have been released between The dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises – and would have presented a completely different Batman than Nolan. Considering how multiple versions of Batman on the big screen can still be confusing, even with multiverse-related stories like The Flashhaving another Batman in one Justice League film simultaneously with Nolan’s dark Knight trilogy may have been a problem.

Justice League: MortalNolan’s reception, if positive, would have a negative impact on Nolan’s dark Knight trilogy, as audiences might want more Batman Justice League adventures than another Batman solo story. In this case, The Dark Knight Rises may never have happened. if, however, Justice League: Mortal‘s reception turned out to be negative, so The dark Knight and its sequel would have been used as an example of how DC’s solo superhero stories work best.

Justice League: Mortal Would Have Rebooted Superman Much Earlier

The Return of Superman was released in 2006 to mixed reviews and grossed $391.1 million at the box office on a budget of $204 million, meaning the film would never receive a sequel. A Superman reboot didn’t happen until seven years later with Steel man, but had Justice League: Mortal was released, so Superman would have been rebooted much sooner. DJ Cotrona would have played Superman in Justice League: Mortalin what would have been the second live-action iteration of Superman in less than four years. Justice League: MortalSuperman obviously wouldn’t have any connection to the Christopher Reeve/Brandon Routh one, which would likely have caused some confusion in the public, given the proximity of Superman. The Return of Superman by George Miller Justice League movie would have been released.

Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern Doesn’t Happen

Justice League: Mortal would have reportedly featured Common as John Stewart, who by then was arguably the most popular Green Lantern given the success of the DCAU Justice League. Justice League: Mortal’s John Stewart would then have been the first live-action theatrical Green Lantern, and the 2011 film Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan would never have happened. whereas George Miller Justice League movie would feature another Flash at the end, Wally West, potential Justice League: Mortal the sequels perhaps could have introduced Hal Jordan in some way. Still, there is no mention of Hal Jordan in the Justice League: Mortal road map.

Justice League: Mortal would lead to solo movies if successful

If successful, Justice League: Mortal would have led to solo DC superhero movies featuring these versions of the Justice League heroes. That might not have been the case for Superman and Batman right away, especially if Nolan was still released. The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, but it would have happened to other heroes like Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and The Flash. There were, in fact, projects for Wonder Woman and Flash movies being developed around the same time. Justice League: Mortal was happening, and these would likely have been replaced by Justice League: Mortal spinoffs if George Miller’s film had been successful.

The DCEU wouldn’t exist if Justice League: Mortal had been released

George Miller’s Biggest Impact Justice League: Mortal would have launched is that DC would have the setup for a shared universe long before the DCEU happened. Justice League: Mortal wouldn’t have come out before 2009, meaning Marvel’s plans for an Avengers movie and a shared superhero universe would already be known to the industry. With Justice League: Mortal leading to a sequel and potential spinoffs like Wonder Woman, Green Lanternand The Flashthen Steel manand Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice would never have happened. The first Justice League the movie would have come out almost a decade before it did, and the DCEU starring the likes of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot wouldn’t exist.

That said, nothing guarantees that Justice League: Mortal would have been enough not only to kick-start, but also to sustain a cinematic universe. DC had several scrapped film projects in the 2000s, which goes to show just how difficult it is to adapt Justice League heroes to the big screen. It’s also important to note that director George Miller would likely have only worked on the Justice League: Mortal sequelae, if any, which means that Justice League: Mortalthe company’s hypothetical success would not guarantee the success of the spin-offs.