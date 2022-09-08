‘My father’s ultimate idol’

In an enlightened moment of his career, Pedro again shone against Vélez Sarsfield, as he had already done in Buenos Aires (ARG), and with a goal scored in a 2-1 victory, this Wednesday (7), at Maracanã, he He became the top scorer in Flamengo’s history in a single edition of Libertadores, surpassing his teammate Gabigol and none other than Zico, the club’s supreme idol.

Now, Pedro has scored 12 goals in 2022, against 11 by Gabigol in 2019 and 11 by Zico in 1981.

“Very happy with this brand, this brand is a dream come true, but I can’t stop here, I always have to look for more. The most important thing is the collective title”, he said in a press conference after the game.

And Pedro, in fact, has reason to want more. With this Wednesday’s goal, he also equaled Zico – in addition to Bruno Henrique – in the ranking of the greatest goals scored by Flamengo in Libertadores in all history, adding 16 and being behind only Gabigol, who has 27.

“Beating Zico and Gabriel on a stretcher is an immeasurable feat. I grew up watching my father talk about Zico. I couldn’t see it, but I know Zico’s greatness, not only my dream, but my family’s to be able to experience it. father. And also Gabriel, another Flamengo idol, very happy to be able to share this with the whole team”, he said.

With 12 goals so far, Pedro is also the top scorer in the 2022 Libertadores. The striker is quoted by the Brazilian national team coach, Tite, to be in the Qatar World Cup. The coach calls up the selection this Friday (9) for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia.