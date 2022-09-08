New Insta360 X3 to be presented on September 8

The Insta360 X3 will be presented on September 8 by the brand. The device is capable of recording 360º photos and videos and will hit the market as one of the competitors of the famous GoPro. Recently, the manufacturer launched an item to compete in the webcam category, with the ability to record in 4K, in addition to gesture control. The product aimed at action cameras promises to capture images in 4K resolution in single lens mode. In the previous generation, the user was only able to shoot in 1440p, for comparison. Furthermore, the new Insta 360 X3 will come with 72 megapixels of combined resolution for taking photos.

To record in 360º mode, however, there was no improvement over its predecessor. That is, it is still possible to capture at the maximum resolution of 5.7K. This is something close to the One RS model, launched in June in partnership with Leica, which also featured a premium-looking build. As for the X3, a point that draws attention is in relation to recording in time lapse mode, which can be done in resolution up to 8K. The screen integrated into the device should also increase in size, reaching 2.29 inches. Finally, it is valid to say that the product will also have voice command controls, which will gain a new algorithm for greater efficiency.

The brand also promises improvements in the official application of the product and 50% more speed in data transfer via Wi-Fi. This and other information should be confirmed in the presentation on the 8th of this month. The price of the item, in turn, will be 539 euros, which is around R$2766 at the current price.

Source link