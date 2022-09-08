Neymar wins in court in R$ 4 million fight with city hall

The São Paulo Justice rejected an appeal by the São Vicente municipal government that asked for about R$ 4 million from N&N Consultoria, a company that manages Neymar’s career and has his parents as partners, for taxes not paid for the transfer of the player to the Barcelona in 2013. The city government claims an ISS (Imposto Sobre Serviços) fee for the transfer of the striker, in addition to a fine for allegedly failing to send invoices corresponding to the business.

In the first instance, the Court granted the embargoes presented by the defense of N&N Consultoria, suspending the charges and ruling the tax execution extinct. The city hall presented an appeal, now rejected by judge Fabio Taborda.

São Vicente has already filed a new appeal, alleging that the collection of taxes is due to the provision of services (in this case, the trip to Barcelona) having been made between the company and the athlete represented by it (Neymar). “The service taker was the player who had his federative rights negotiated, the service provider being the taxpayer company, whose partners are the parents of the athlete involved in the business contract. Thus, it is certain that the taxed service provision has as parts the company N&N and the athlete”, claimed the city hall in the appeal.

In the action, the Municipal Treasury Attorney alleges that N&N would not have collected a tax (ISS) of R$ 1.5 million referring to an agreement made by the Neymar family company with Barcelona in the amount of 40 million euros. Neymar’s defense says that the transaction was not consummated in 2011, as presented in the base year formulated by the city hall. What happened, according to company representatives, was a purchase preference agreement, whose values ​​would be deposited later.

As claimed by N&N in the lawsuit, the 2011 agreement provided for a future settlement, but this settlement was paid in installments, the first being in September 2013 and the last in January 2014. Thus, the tax cannot be collected on a future agreement.