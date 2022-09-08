Nicole Kidman attracts attention in elegant white suit during time away from home

ads

Nicole Kidman is making good use of some of the downtime she has amidst various projects to make an impact on the world.

MORE: Nicole Kidman divides fans by accepting unexpected challenge

The actress made an appearance at the Telmex Foundation’s 21st Century conference in Mexico last week to speak about her empowering work.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Not only did she make a strong statement with her speech, she also did it with her look, opting for a business attire.

Nicole wore a cream white pantsuit that featured a blazer paired with a vest with marbled buttons, tying it all together with matching baggy pants.

MORE: Nicole Kidman surprises fans with unexpected update on AMC’s long-awaited comeback

She topped it off with a thick gold necklace and large drop earrings, tucking her honey blonde locks behind her ears and looking quite radiant.

The star spoke at the Spread Your Wings conference about her work as a UN goodwill ambassador and as a feminist, speaking about embracing the practice for good.

Nicole looked chic during her appearance at the Mexican conference

The Being the Ricardos actress’ trip to Mexico is just the latest one that took her out of the family home while working on many other exciting projects.

She has also spent some time away from her husband Keith Urban as he continues his The Speed ​​of Now US tour.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s $4.5M Australian Farmhouse Will Amaze You

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman’s costume leaves fans worried about her safety – here’s why

After completing a leg in Canada and the UK, the concert tour is currently touring the US before hitting native Australia in December.

Speed ​​of Now kicked off on April 28 in Birmingham, with the current leg ending on November 4 in Saint Paul.

The Oscar winner has always accompanied her husband on tour

This will give you a month to spend at home with family and friends before resuming your shows on December 1st and finally wrapping up on the 17th before the holidays.

Nicole has also joined him at many stops on the tour, often sharing behind-the-scenes snippets that provide a glimpse into their love relationship, even dropping on stage every now and then.

