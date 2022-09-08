Nude David Schwimmer teases Jennifer Aniston with sassy shower photo

David Schwimmer poked fun at Jennifer Aniston’s latest Instagram photo where she enjoyed a soapy bath.

The 55-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday where he grimaced as his face was covered in soap and shampoo.

“@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??” he captioned the fun photo, tagging Aniston, who responded in her comments section, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!? 🤨❤️.”

Aniston announced that “something is coming” on September 8. Instagram/jenniferaniston

On Sunday, the “Morning Show” actress, 53, announced that “something is coming” on September 8 with a sexy shower photo.

The announcement will likely be that Aniston is adding a shampoo and conditioner to her hair care line, Lolavie, as two bottles of the brand are seen in the shower with Aniston in the promotional photo.

Via Lolavie, Aniston has already launched a leave-in, a detangler and a hair oil.

“We’ve been in development for nearly five years,” Aniston told Allure in 2021 of realizing the brand. “I was involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s when I caught the bug of going behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the development and marketing process and all that.”



Schwimmer and Aniston played friends-turned-lovers on “Friends.” Getty Images

She went on to share her barebones hair care routine, telling the beauty magazine: “[My hair routine is] basically washing and conditioning, putting on the detangler, brushing it, putting it on a towel for ten minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally. ”

The actress also revealed at the time that each LolaVie product will have its own exclusive release.

“We will have a special release for each one when they are ready; It will be like little releases here and there.”