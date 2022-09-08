Old lady hits flight attendant after he drank her gin and tonic

An elderly lady had to be restrained after she slapped a flight attendant twice who took her favorite drink: gin and tonic.





Gin is a British distilled drink, which is listed today as one of the most requested in bars around the world. And it was exactly a countrywoman of the drink that caused confusion on a Jet2 flight.

The case was reported and recorded on video during flight LS-819 on the 24th, from Manchester to Rhodes, Greece, when the lady, who would have been around 80 years old, bought a Gin Tonic drink and started to get aggressive aboard the Boeing 757-200 model plane.

To avoid a worse situation, the flight attendant went to the passenger and removed his drinkbut then she slapped him twice in the face, disgusted with the attitude, and had to be stopped by another commissioner.

Because of the confusion on board, the 757 ended up being diverted to Munich, where the passenger was disembarked and taken away by German police. Soon after, the aircraft continued its journey to Greece, where it arrived almost three hours late. The video of the moment of the assault was shared by another passenger.



