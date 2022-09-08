“Oscar got on the radar and now…”; 777 doesn’t stop and Vasco enters “strong dispute” to hire Brasileirão star

O Vasco entered the dispute with Flamengo for the hiring of midfielder Oscar, as reported by journalist Jorge Nicola last Tuesday (6). 777 intends to enter all the major negotiations in Brazilian football for the next season and another great piece has entered the radar.

“I heard from a person close to Bertolucci that, from 2023 with the help of 777, Vasco intends to get into the main negotiations in the country. For example, the Oscars. He can play for Flamengo in 2023, but Vasco and 777 expressed interest in talking to Oscar. The main players that Flamengo wants, Vasco will also want”, said Nicola.

Also according to the journalist, in a conversation with Pedro Raul’s manager, he heard that Corinthians, São Paulo, Botafogo, Vasco and Flamengo were some clubs that probed the situation of the striker, top scorer in the Brasileirão with the Goiás shirt.

The striker belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, and is on loan to Goiás until the end of the season. The Japanese club asks for 3 million dollars (R$ 15.7 million) for the striker to sell him permanently. There is no possibility of a new loan. Vasco is keeping an eye on all negotiations in Brazilian football, Nicola informed a few days ago. Oscar has entered Cruz-Martino’s radar and now Pedro Raul has been consulted.