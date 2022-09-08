





First lady Michelle Bolsonaro repeats phrase in opposition to PT during September 7 Photo: TV Brasil / Reproduction

the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro endorsed the cry of “our flag will never be red”, chanted by supporters during Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) speech. The president spoke to supporters after the Independence bicentennial parade. The scene was captured by TV Brazil.

The camera caught Michelle Bolsonaro with her hands closed close to her mouth, as if she was praying. Briefly, next to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL)she accompanies the audience chorus.

The catchphrase is common among bolsonaristas, in reference to the color of the PT, the political party of the former president and current candidate for the presidency of the Republic. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



















appeal to women

During the electoral campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the first lady has played a prominent role in the quest to expand the female electorate of the candidate for reelection.

In recent weeks, a paid YouTube ad aired in which Michelle Bolsonaro addressed the “sertanejo woman who carried a can of water on her head” while distorting facts about the transposition of the São Francisco River. The advertisement was also broadcast during the mandatory election time on August 30th.

the candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) and the campaign to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) moved shares in Superior Electoral Court (TSE) claiming that participation would have exceeded the time allowed by candidate supporters in election advertisements. On the 1st of this month, the broadcast was suspended by TSE minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri on open television, but it continues to be announced on YouTube.









In Brasilia, Bolsonaro kisses Michelle and leads the chorus of “imbrochable”:

Another advertisement with Michelle Bolsonaro, aimed at women, was suspended by the TSE this week, after a request made by the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, composed of the Brasil da Esperança Federation – PT, PCdoB and PV; PSOL-Rede Federation; Solidarity; PSB; ACT; Forward; and Pros. The reasons were the same as in the previous case.