Pakistan Flood Victims Under Threat of Scorpions and Looting | World

The drama of the floods in Pakistan seems far from over. More than that, the disaster shows signs that it could take on greater proportions. With one in seven people affected and 6.4 million people in urgent need of humanitarian aid, the country faces new risks of heavy rains and more flooding.

Exceptional monsoon rains and overflowing rivers following the accelerated melting of glaciers in the north of the country add to the chaos scenario in Pakistan.

The floods have affected an estimated 33 million people and have killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency. A number that could increase as rescuers and relief workers reach more areas hit by the disaster.

In Dadu, one of the districts of Sindh province, the hardest hit in the country, authorities asked thousands of people to leave their homes. The water level continues to rise daily in some areas, such as the KN Shah district and its suburbs. The Indus Highway, which runs through this district, is submerged. Traffic signals are above water level, but hundreds of homes have disappeared under the floods.

The water level reaches three meters in several regions, leaving only the upper part of the facades of taller buildings visible, such as that of some schools.

Living on the roofs

In the heart of KN Shah, rescue teams from Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation have helped around 1,200 people in the past five days. To bring help, they begin to navigate underwater in the early hours of the day looking for submerged villages, where they rescue people who have become isolated or bring drinking water to those who do not want to leave their homes. Many refuse to leave their homes for fear of looting.

Men send their wives and children to shelter with relatives in non-flooded areas or emergency camps, but stay in their homes to protect them from theft. In KN Shah, at least 200 men refuse to leave their homes. They settle on roofs, despite the risks of collapse.

The streets, transformed into rivers, are full of garbage, and snakes roam the waters. But the biggest fear is scorpions, which are very numerous in Sindh, as there is no access to hospitals in an emergency.

There is also no access to clean water or food. Electricity and telecommunications networks are suspended, making these people even more isolated from the world. The only way to get supplies is using rescuers or fishermen’s boats, but the latter charge for travel.

At the moment, fears of further flooding come from Lake Manchar, which is 80 km from Dadu district. The lake, usually used for water storage, now overflows. With their valves subjected to high pressure, thousands of homes are threatened.

Authorities have opened some accesses that allow water to flow to some villages that will be flooded, which should allow Dadu and Sewan districts, which are very populous, to be spared. About 100,000 people had to be displaced because of runoff from the lake.

But the population wonders if the strategy will be enough, since the rainwater that falls on the mountains of the neighboring province of Balochistan can also reach Lake Manchar, further increasing the volume of water dammed there.

Creating an even bleaker scenario, weather services are predicting more rain in the coming days.