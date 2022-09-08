Pedro becomes Flamengo’s top scorer in a single edition of Libertadores | Flamengo

Pedro lives a historic season at Flamengo, especially when it comes to Libertadores. This Wednesday, Rubro-Negro beat Vélez Sarsfield 2-1 at Maracanã. With one goal, the striker reached 12th in this year’s competition, which earned him two marks.

The shirt 21 became Flamengo’s top scorer in an edition of Libertadores. The record belonged to Zico, in 1981, and Gabigol, in 2021. On their respective occasions, both scored 11 goals.

1 of 2 Pedro celebrates a goal in Flamengo x Vélez at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão / ge Pedro celebrates a goal in Flamengo x Vélez at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão / ge

This was not the only historic feat. The goal against Vélez made Pedro equal Zico and Bruno Henrique in the ranking of Flamengo’s top scorers in the continental competition. Each scored 16 times, and they are second only to Gabi, with 27

Flamengo’s top scorers in Libertadores goals gabigol 27 Bruno Henrique 16 Pedro 16 Zico 16 Everton Ribeiro 11

In addition, Pedro also reaches an individual mark and reaches the highest scoring season of his career. There are 24 goals in 51 games played. The striker surpassed the 23 goals scored by Flamengo in 2020.

Now, with 24 goals, Pedro equals Gabi and intensifies the dispute for the red-black artillery in the season. Together, the forwards participated in 61 goals for Flamengo this year.

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧