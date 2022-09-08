Pedro makes history, Flamengo beats Vélez and is in the Libertadores final

Maracanã experienced another magical World Cup night this Wednesday. With more than 66 thousand fans present, the Flamengo turned on Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), confirmed the advantage obtained in the first leg, and is in his third Liberators in four years – the fourth in history. The 2-1 victory came with goals from top scorer Pedro and Marinho, after Lucas Pratto (the one) opened the scoring for the Argentines.

Now, Flamengo will face Athletico, who eliminated Palmeiras. The Brazilian decision will be in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29. Until then, Rubro-Negro turns its attention to the Brazil’s Cup – decides a spot in the final against São Paulo, on the 14th -, and for the Brazilian championshipin which it occupies the second position.

VÉLEZ OPENS THE SCORE: DO WE HAVE A GAME?

The rest given to the holders did not guarantee the Flamengo team the desired intensity in the initial stage. Thus, facing a Vélez who made less mistakes, defensively, than in Buenos Aires, Rubro-Negro did not have control of the actions and the match was open.

Real chances, however, did not immediately appear. The first, in fact, can be considered the goal of Lucas Pratto, at 21. Arrascaeta was disarmed in the middle, Janson advanced on the left until crossing for the center forward to deflect, already in the small area: 1 to 0 for the Argentines, whose classification was still a long way off.

PEDRO (ALWAYS HIM) MAKES HISTORY IN THE CUP

With more mistakes than usual, Flamengo continued giving space for Vélez to arrive with speed on the attack. At the same time, it improved a little with Cebolinha to the right. Santos and Burían, in shots by Caséres and Arrascaeta, made good saves, and the game was heading to the break with Vélez Sarsfield in front.

Until Peter appeared. At 42, Everton Ribeiro raised in the area, and shirt 21 showed why he is on the national team’s radar: impetus to win at the top of Los Santos, precision to beat Burían: 1 to 1. A historic goal for the forward, who becomes the top scorer in a single edition of Libertadores by Flamengowith 12 balls in the net.

SECOND TIME AT SLOWER PACE

The match had a slower pace at the beginning of the second half, which was reflected in the low number of submissions. Vélez, needing to score goals, did not attack. Flamengo, already thinking about the final, didn’t take any chances either. Thus, as soon as Vidal and Filipe Luís received yellow cards, they were replaced by Erick and Ayrton Lucas. Marinho also replaced Everton Cebolinha.

TURN AND COMPLETE PARTY AT MARACANÃ!

And, as soon as he entered, it was up to Marinho to score the turning point for Flamengo. Before the submission from outside the area, at Burían’s angle, the striker had the luxurious assistance of Pedro, who gave a beautiful pen before playing for shirt 31 at the entrance of the area. Great goal!

Thus, the party was complete in the farewell of the Nação do Maracanã in this Liberta. Flamengo is heading towards eternal glory in Guayaquil!

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 2X1 VÉLEZ SARSFIELD

​

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: September 7, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)

Auxiliaries: Alejandro Molina (CHI) and Nicolás Gamboa (CHI)

Video referee: Juan Lara (CHI)

Income/Audience: BRL 5,522,336.00 / 61,519 paying / 66,635 gifts

goals: Lucas Pratto (0-1, 21’/Q1), Pedro (1-1, 42’/Q1) and Marinho (2-1, 23’/Q2)

Yellow card: Filipe Luís and Vidal (FLA); Garayalde and Seoane (VEL)

Red card: There wasn’t.

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas, 17’/2nd); João Gomes, Vidal (Erick, 17’/2ºT), Everton Ribeiro (Varela, 39’/2ºT) and Arrascaeta (Diego, 39’/2ºT); Everton Cebolinha (Marinho, 17’/2ºT) and Pedro.

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD (Coach: Alexander Medina)

Burian; Jara, de los Santos, Brizuela and Ortega; Garayalde, Cásere (Seoane, 26’/T2) and Orellano (Julian Fernández, 15’/2T), Janson (Castro, 39’/2T), Florentín (Osório, 15’/2T) and Lucas Pratto (Walter Bou, 15 ‘/2nd T).