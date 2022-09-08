Pedro makes history, Flamengo beats Vélez at Maracanã and goes to the 3rd Libertadores final in four years

Flamengo beat Vélez by 2 to 1 and stamped a spot in the grand final of Conmebol Libertadores with 6 to 1 on aggregate

Flamengo is in DECISION gives CONMEBOL Libertadores! The red-black team won the Velez Sarsfield per 2 to 1this Wednesday (7), at the crowded Maracanã, and now he will face the Atletico-PR worth the title.

dish scored the goal for the Argentines. Pedro and Marino turned the game to O Rubro-Negro, who arrived at third Libertadores final in four years.

Dorival’s team entered the field calm with the 4-0 lead built up in the first leg. The Argentines, on the other hand, needed a real miracle to qualify.

Despite having to keep the ball at his feet at the beginning of the game, Rubro-Negro left spaces and saw Vélez take the lead, betting on counterattacks. In the 20th minute, Janson crossed low, Pratto beat Pablo and opened the scoring for the Argentines.

Flamengo’s first dangerous shot was only at 39 minutes with Arrascaeta, who forced goalkeeper Burián to palm out.

Until at 41, Everton Ribeiro crossed towards the goal, and Pedro got ahead to tie the game.

Flamengo came back pressing in the second half. At 4, he had chances to make the second. Arrascaeta and Vidal tried to finish, but were stopped by the opposing defense.

From then on, the game was truncated in midfield. Fla exchanged passes while the Argentine team waited for a mistake to pull the counterattack. Until 22, Pedro made a great individual move and served Marinho, who dribbled the mark and scored a great goal at Maracanã.

Vélez felt the blow and what was already improbable became impossible. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro only exchanged passes to stamp a spot in another final.

In the last move of the game, Pablo still scored the third, but had the goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Flamengo will face the Atletico-PR on October 29, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in a single final. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The red-black from Paraná eliminated Palmeiras after 2-2 draw at Allianz Parque last Tuesday (6).