Putin party proposes referendum on annexation of part of Ukraine – News

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party proposed on Wednesday (7) the organization of a referendum on November 4 for the annexation of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces.

“Donetsk, Lugansk and other Russian cities will finally be able to return to their home port. And the Russian world, currently divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity,” said party secretary general Andrei Turchak.

The United Russia chief proposed November 4 as the date for the referendum, the date on which Russia celebrates National Unity Day, to commemorate the 17th-century popular uprising that led to the expulsion of the Polish occupation forces from Moscow.

Turchak cited the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk (east), whose independence the Russian government recognized before the start of the offensive on February 24, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, largely occupied by the Russian army.

"We will prepare for this date," said one of the top officials appointed by Moscow in Kherson, Kirill Setremooussov, Russian news agencies reported.





Russian troops occupy parts of the territory, particularly in southern Ukraine, including the city of Kherson, which before the intervention had 280,000 inhabitants. Since 2014, pro-Russian separatists have controlled most of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

In March of that year, Russia organized a referendum in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed after the vote, preceded by an intervention by Russian special forces.

In recent months, Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine have repeatedly mentioned the idea of ​​an annexation referendum to Russia, but the Kherson government said on Monday that the possibility of organizing such a vote was uncertain due to the counteroffensive. that Ukrainian forces initiated in the region.

Russia distributed Russian passports among the inhabitants of some occupied territories in Ukraine, something it had also done in recent years in the eastern territories controlled by the separatists.




