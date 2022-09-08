Queen Elizabeth II is placed under medical supervision; family is summoned | World

England’s Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after her healthcare team expressed concern about her condition, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
According to an official statement, the 96-year-old monarch is comfortable, but doctors are concerned about her health. Members of the royal family were called to go to Balmoral Palace in Scotlanda holiday residence where Elizabeth II has been staying for over a week.
Prince Charles – heir to the throne – and Andrew, sons of Elizabeth II, and William, her grandson, traveled on Thursday to Balmoral Palace, Scotland, where the Queen is staying.
“Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales (Charles) and the Duchess of Cornwall (Camila) have traveled to Balmoral,” a spokesperson for the couple said.
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Lis Truss, who was appointed to the post by the Queen on Tuesday (6), has already commented on the statement from Buckingham Palace. “The whole country is deeply concerned,” she declared. “My thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”
The country’s opposition leader, Keir Starmer, also spoke out and said he was rooting for the monarch’s recovery.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Handout via AP
In power for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II had been experiencing health problems in recent months and, as a result, canceling or adapting a series of official events.
The most recent of these was the naming ceremony for the new British Prime Minister, Liz Trus, on Tuesday (6). On the occasion, Elizabeth II transferred, for the first time in history, the ceremony to the Balmoral Palace, where she was. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed at Buckingham Palace in London..
Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham, England on February 5, 2022. — Photo: Joe Giddens/Pool Photo/AP
On Wednesday (7), she sent a message to Brazil for the 200th anniversary of Independence.