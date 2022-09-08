Queen Elizabeth II is placed under medical supervision; family is summoned | World

2 of 3 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Handout via AP

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Handout via AP