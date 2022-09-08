Rare Snake With Two Heads Going In Opposite Directions Discovered in Nebraska | biodiversity

What at first appeared to be two snakes startled Joshua Marshall, who was cleaning his girlfriend’s garden in Clay Center, a city in the US state of Nebraska. This is because, when approaching, he realized it was just a snake, only with two heads. And what caught the most attention: the heads were trying to go in opposite directions.

It was then that Marshall carefully picked it up and placed it inside a jar to safely forward the animal to a local conservation officer. “I might add that it was alive and well when delivered,” Marshall told the Lincoln Journal Star.

This is an extremely rare case of garter snakes and the phenomenon happens when a snake embryo begins to divide, but not completely, causing the reptile to develop two heads independent of each other, but attached to the same body. Another hypothesis is due to aggregation mating, which occurs when two sperm reach an egg at the same time.

Although scary, the species native to North and Central America is not poisonous and feeds on small rodents, fish, invertebrates and amphibians. It turned out that the creature was collected by Dennis Ferraro, a herpetologist at the Department of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.