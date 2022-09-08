Renato made a deal with a group of Grêmio players

In the images released by TV Grêmio, it was possible to hear Renato talking to the players for the first time. It was a quick pronouncement, lasting 50 seconds, but we could see a kind of agreement between the commander and the athletes.

I say this because Renato starts by saying that there are 10 games and 10 decisions. But a second later he rearranged his thinking and rearranges his thinking: “or five decisions. If they make the necessary stitches, that’s another story…”

Translating, Renato thinks of five wins in the last 10 matches left. This is his account. It was obvious that this is what he will demand from the players. That’s the goal set in the locker room.

And, let’s face it, knowing Renato, everyone knows that, when he gets the score to go up, he can even anticipate the footballers’ vacation and put reservations to play in the last matches. I make it clear that he didn’t say he’s going on vacation, but we know him. When he says “that’s another story”, it gives the clear feeling.

Anyway, in the chat, Renato also stated that he knows all of them, that he watched all the games of the Second Division. He assured that the crowd will applaud the team because he will buy the noise of this cast.

Here the video: