Richarlison shines as Tottenham beats Olympique de Marseille

Tottenham opened their journey in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 with a 2-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille at home, this Wednesday, in a match valid for Group D.

The Brazilian Richarlison was the highlight of the night in London, with two goals scored in his debut in the tournament. On the other hand, Gerson, who also made his first appearance in the Champions League, played an out-of-place game and was substituted early in the second half.

FIRST WARM TIME

Playing at home, Tottenham had the ball, but proved unproductive, despite having space in the back of the defenders of Olympique de Marseille.

WENT TO THE SHOWER

Right at the beginning of the second half, defender Mbemba gave a strong cart to Son, who started at speed for the attack. The referee did not hesitate and sent off the Marseille defender.

PIGEON ON THEM!

In a second half marked by strong pressure from Tottenham, playing at home and with one more player, the goal finally came. At 31, Perisic crossed from the left and found Richarlison, who tested beautifully to open the scoring in London.

It was the Brazilian’s first goal in the Champions League. In Europe since 2017, Richarlison defended three English clubs (Watford, Everton and Tottenham) but had never had the opportunity to play in European competition. And the “pigeon” left his on his tournament debut.

AGAIN HE

At 35, Richarlison returned to shine. The shirt 9 took advantage of another cross and, again with a header, extended the score at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2-0, giving final numbers to the game.