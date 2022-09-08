Rings of Power series and other Prime Video fantasy series

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

The Rings of Power series, based on the universe of the Lord of the Rings saga, has just premiered for those on Prime Video. And for those who like fantasy films and productions of the genre, Amazon’s streaming service is a full plate, with a wide variety of quality series.

The fantasy genre, with its themes involving the supernatural, the magical and the mystical, is one of the most popular with the public. That’s why we’ve separated 6 options for those who like this universe and have a Prime Video subscription. Check out:

Rings of Power

The series shows the elves Galadriel and Elrond in action and development.Source: Prime Video

Set in the same universe as the Lord of the Rings saga, the Rings of Power series takes place during the early years of the so-called Second Age of Middle-earth. The series shows how these magical artifacts were forged, as well as the rise of the franchise’s greatest villain, the mighty Sauron.

As the protagonist, we have the elf Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark), a character from the original trilogy who is now facing her development arc.

American Gods

American Gods has 3 seasons well praised by fans.Source: Prime Video

Based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, American Gods tells a rather unusual story: mythological and traditional gods are losing faithful to modern entities that now worship money, celebrities and technology.

The series stands out for provoking a lot of reflection in the viewer, especially with regard to what we are worshiping.

The Wheel of Time

The series is based on the book by Robert Jordan.Source: Prime Video

The Prime Video original fantasy series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful cult of women who practice mysterious magic. The protagonist’s mission is to accompany five young people on an adventure full of dangers, since one of them is the reincarnation of a dragon that will save or destroy the world and humanity.

Carnival Row

A detective and a fairy must investigate a series of crimes on Carnival Row.Source: Prime Video

Set in a Victorian fantasy universe filled with mythological creatures, Carnival Row shows the growing struggle of human beings to live with these exotic beings.

The situation starts to get even more intense when detective Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) and fairy Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) start to get involved, despite all the intolerance of society towards mystical creatures.

Good Omens

An angel and a demon decide to join forces to stop Armageddon.Source: Prime Video

The apocalypse is about to happen, but an angel and a demon are not satisfied with the situation. That’s the unconventional storyline of Good Omens, in which we follow the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) in an attempt to find the antichrist and delay the apocalyptic calendar and save the planet.

The Vampire Diaries

The series has been very successful in recent years and is complete in the Prime Video catalog.Source: Prime Video

The 8 seasons of “The Vampire Diaries” are available on Prime Video, telling the story of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley).

The vampire brothers constantly need place to hide their condition while resisting the temptation to attack other humans. However, along their journey, other supernatural creatures appear to awaken the brothers’ heroic instinct.

