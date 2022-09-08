ROG Phone 6 remains the winner on AnTuTu in August 2022 – All in Technology

AnTuTu’s monthly top 10 for August 2022 has finally been revealed and once again we have the fastest smartphones in the world. As expected, the big winner is once again Asus’ ROG Phone 6, a powerful smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

In second place we have the iQOO 9T, also with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Then comes the Red Magix 7S in third place. Interestingly, this handset uses a regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but it probably achieved this great result with the help of the active cooling system.

As for smartphones in the sub-flagship category, the Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100 processor ranks first. Then comes the POCO X4 GT and Redmi K50i, both with the same MediaTek chip. Then the OnePlus 10R 5G that took first place last month dropped to fourth place in August.

Finally, the Top 10 of mid-range smartphones brings the Nothing Phone (1) in first place, the iQOO Z5 in second and the Realme GT Master in third. Across the rankings, Qualcomm dominates with the Snapdragon 778G chipset, except for the Nothing Phone (1) which houses a more powerful Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

See too:

WARNING: To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group