Samsung seems to be developing its first Galaxy Book Ultra version

Samsung is developing a new Galaxy Book and the model looks like it will be the brand’s first in an Ultra version, as with its Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra devices. Another novelty is that the device must run Windows 11 and come with Intel chips inside its structure. Recently, the South Korean manufacturer brought its Galaxy Book 2 to Brazil and an interesting detail is that the approved model with Bluetooth certification (hence the leaks) does not have the name “Pro” as in this other device. So, you can’t say it’s just a change in the way you call your laptop.

The company’s Pro notebooks, in this sense, are part of the company’s portfolio that focuses on the premium segment. Therefore, it is not strange to think that an Ultra version would be released to target an audience that seeks maximum power in a device that runs Windows. An interesting detail is that the product is equipped with an Intel adapter number AX210 and this component supports Bluetooth 5.3 by default. Still, the item listed only appears with support for version 5.1 of the technology. This point may be due to possible operating system limitations.

No technical specifications were released that should come with the device and what is known is that it should come with a 12th generation processor from the brand. The price was also not leaked, however, more information about it should emerge in the coming weeks. What do you imagine a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra would look like? Tell it in the comments!



BRL 7,443. To see the other 122 offers click here. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon for. To see the other 122 offers click here. (Updated on September 08, 2022 at 07:02)

Source link