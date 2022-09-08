São Paulo has a team scheduled to face Atlético-GO for the Sudamericana

São Paulo needs to reverse a big advantage of Atlético-GO if they want to reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana. O Tricolor suffered a defeat by the score of 3 to 1 and, to advance to the decision in a direct way, they will need to win by three goals of difference. If they apply a two-goal advantage, they will take the decision to penalties.

“It’s having control, taking it easy, controlling your nerves, and focusing solely and exclusively on the result. Focus on the goal, on the victory. Focusing on the first goal, which I think is very important for the game to unfold and the fans to buy more and more that victory cry on Thursday“, said the coach about what he expects from his team.

And the lineup of coach Rogério Ceni will have changes. Players like Diego Costa, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri, who didn’t even travel to face Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, last weekend, are confirmed. The doubts are on account of the defense, which may have Felipe Alves or Jandrei in the goal and Miranda or Ferraresi in the defense.

In the likely lineup, good news: striker Luciano should be able to play. In midfield, Igor Gomes and Pablo Maia leave the team for the entries of Gabriel Neves and Patrick. According to information from ‘Globoesporte’, the team will have Felipe Alves (Jandrei); Diego Costa, Miranda (Ferraresi) and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.