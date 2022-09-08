See five reasons to believe in São Paulo’s comeback in the Copa Sudamericana | Sao Paulo

São Paulo has a tough mission this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, in Morumbi, for the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, against Atlético-GO.

After losing 3-1 in the first leg, Tricolor needs to win by at least three goals to advance to the final. If they win by two goals, the spot will be decided on penalties.

Atlético-GO beats São Paulo for the Sudamericana

Although the climate has been pessimistic in recent days, with harsh criticism of some players, such as Igor Gomes and Jandrei, and coach Rogério Ceni, the club believes that a turnaround is possible in one of the most important games of the year.

Below, the ge listed five reasons to believe that it is possible for São Paulo to guarantee its place in the South American final, on October 1st, in a single game, in Córdoba, Argentina.

The great asset of São Paulo this Thursday is the Morumbi fan and stadium. Tricolor hopes to have strong support in the stands to win the much-desired spot in the Copa Sudamericana final. The expectation is of almost 60 thousand people.

And Morumbi, by the way, has been a stronghold for Tricolor this season. At home, the team has a good performance: there are 31 games, with 20 wins, six draws and five defeats. There were 51 goals scored and 23 conceded.

São Paulo supporter in front of Morumbi in a game against Ceará, in Sudamericana — Photo: Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net

Rogério Ceni made it clear even before the first game that all of São Paulo’s chips would be placed in the Copa Sudamericana. And because of that, the coach saved in the Brazilian Championship, even more after the defeat by 3 to 1 in the first game of the semifinal.

Last Sunday, against Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, for example, Diego Costa, Léo and Calleri didn’t even travel to the confrontation and trained at the Barra Funda CT in this period. Of the possible starting lineup on Thursday, only Patrick, Ferraresi and Gabriel Neves started on Sunday.

Calleri in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

Biggest title chance in 2022

After losing 3-1 at home to Flamengo in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals, winning the Copa Sudamericana has become the most doable of the season – the Brasileirão title is already almost impossible.

In order not to end the year with zero titles, São Paulo hopes to have more spirit for this Thursday’s game. The club’s last international title was the Copa Sudamericana, in 2012. Since then, only last year’s Paulistão has been won.

Rogério Ceni, São Paulo coach, in the game against Atlético-GO — Photo: Isabela Azine/AGIF

The victory of Atlético-GO by two goals difference can be scary at first, but the retrospect of the Goiás team this season away from home and the last playoff can cheer up the São Paulo fans.

For the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-GO also opened a two-goal advantage over Corinthians, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, at home. In the return match, at Neo Química Arena, however, the team was surprised and defeated by 4 to 1, letting the vacancy slip away.

The numbers away from home are also another point of hope. That’s because Goiás played 29 games as a visitor in 2022 and add up more defeats than victory. In all, there are ten wins, 11 losses and eight draws. There were 33 goals scored and 39 conceded. With 22 points, the team is the penultimate in the Brasileirão.

São Paulo’s players have a great chance to respond to the numerous criticisms received in recent games for their poor performance on the field. This Thursday’s game could be a watershed for the season.

When the team arrived in Cuiabá, for example, Igor Gomes and coach Rogério Ceni were the main targets of protests by some fans. The midfielder’s failures and the coach’s choices have been the subject of criticism.

Because of this, the speech for this Thursday’s game is one of total focus and concentration. Calleri was one of those who spoke after the defeat in the first game, citing the optimism in the comeback.

Igor Gomes regrets in Atlético-GO x São Paulo — Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

